3 April 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Gash Bark Assembly Holds Regular Meeting

Tagged:

Related Topics

Barentu — The Gash Barka Assembly has conducted its 16th regular meeting on 30 March in Barentu.

The Chairman of the regional Assembly, Mr. Osman Mohammed Ali commended the participation of the members in raising the awareness of the public in controlling the prevalence of communicable diseases and conduct regular sanitation popular campaigns. He also said that with the participation of the members significant achievements have been registered in developing agricultural activities and in provision of social services.

Mr. Osman also said that with the sustainable awareness raising campaigns the death rate of mothers during delivery has significantly been reduced. Students' school enrolment and especially that of female students has also increased, Mr. Osman stated.

The members of the Assembly conducted extensive discussion on the report presented and identified short comings that need to be alleviated.

The managing director in the region, Mr. Omar Mohammed gave briefing on the activities so far conducted as regards land distribution, controlling deforestation, livestock development as well as social services provision and called on the Assembly members to augment participation in the implementation of the charted out development programs.

Eritrea

State Department's Unwarranted Act

On March 30th last week, the US State Department announced another inexplicable and unwarranted act against Eritrea. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.