Sudan: Five Dead in Traffic Incident, Shooting At Wedding Party in Darfur

Zalingei / El Geneina — Four people were killed in a traffic accident near Zalingei, capital of Central Darfur, on Saturday. A woman died and two others were injured in a shooting in a West Darfur village. On Sunday, a man was shot on his farm near Zalingei.

On Saturday evening, a commercial transport van coming from the West Darfur capital of El Geneina overturned in front of the western entrance to Zalingei, El Shafee Abdallah, Coordinator of the Central Darfur camps for the displaced, reported to Radio Dabanga.

"Driver Mohamed Mahmoud, camp residents Omer Ahmed and Ali Babikir, and another passenger died," he said.

Wedding party

On the same evening, a woman was killed, and two others were injured at a wedding party in Um El Gura village, 3 km south of El Geneina.

One of the guests told Radio Dabanga that the bridegroom's brother fired into the air with a gun to welcome the occasion. A woman was fatally hit by the bullets. Two others sustained injuries, and had to be taken to a hospital in El Geneina.

Water pump

Two herders shot 60 year-old farmer Siddig Mohamed Nur at his farm at Shawa village east of Zalingei on Sunday morning.

"After they shot him, they took the water engine at his farm, and left the place," the Central Darfur camps coordinator reported. "He was transferred in serious condition to Zalingei Hospital."