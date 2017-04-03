3 April 2017

Sudan: Cholera Spreading Again in Eastern Sudan

El Gedaref — Isolation centres in El Gedaref received dozens of new cholera patients last week. Two of them have died. In various parts of the eastern Sudanese state, dozens of people are suffering from the infectious disease, a health source told Radio Dabanga on Sunday.

"Between 25-29 March, the two isolation centres in Shu'ayb and Gureisha received 66 new cases. Two of them passed away," he said.

"The El Saraf El Ahmar isolation centre received nine patients on Saturday and Sunday, while the El Mahala isolation centre admitted five people."

He added that all markets in Gureisha locality have been closed since Wednesday, to prevent the spread of cholera.

Another health source told Radio Dabanga from Gureisha that the authorities have prohibited large gatherings in the locality as well. He appealed to the state health authorities, the federal Health Ministry, and the World Health Organization "to immediately intervene".

