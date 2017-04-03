3 April 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Burna Boy Unfollows Kenyans en mass and Twitter is Uncontrollable

Nigerian musician Burna Boy woke up on Sunday and decided to unfollow Kenyans en masse on Twitter.

The response was apparently to criticism of a stale performance in Nairobi a day earlier.

The musician, who performed at Club Prevee, had  kept revelers waiting and walked on the stage at 4am.

To make matter ' s worse, performed for less than an hour.

The musician on Sunday started blocking and unfollowing anyone who criticized him online, and at one point vowed to buy all Kenyan radio stations and turn them in to an ash tray.

The army of Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) unleashed its ruthlessness on the musician.

