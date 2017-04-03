3 April 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Nigeria: Burna Boy's Drab Show Leaves Fans High and Dry

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nigerian artiste Burna Boy kept fans waiting until 3am before steppingout for his performance at Club Prevee on Sunday.

And even the, he only performed for 40 minutes, to the chagrin of his eager fans.

As he kept his fans waiting, Burna Boy was pictured backstage dancing and getting high with a bevy of beauties.

His performance on stage was backed by G Money on the decks.

Before he performed the fans were kept dancing with DJ Joe Mfalme.

The dancehall artist is popular for his hit songs pree me, rizzla, hallelujah, #yawadey, don Gordon among others.

Nigeria

Owners of Abandoned Ships to Forfeit Vessels After One Month

In a bid to ensure safe and secure shipping on the Nigerian territorial waters, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.