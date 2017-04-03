Nigeria: Burna Boy's Drab Show Leaves Fans High and Dry

Nigerian artiste Burna Boy kept fans waiting until 3am before steppingout for his performance at Club Prevee on Sunday.

And even the, he only performed for 40 minutes, to the chagrin of his eager fans.

As he kept his fans waiting, Burna Boy was pictured backstage dancing and getting high with a bevy of beauties.

His performance on stage was backed by G Money on the decks.

Before he performed the fans were kept dancing with DJ Joe Mfalme.

The dancehall artist is popular for his hit songs pree me, rizzla, hallelujah, #yawadey, don Gordon among others.