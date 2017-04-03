Nigeria: Only 250,000 of 2 Million Students Proceed to Tertiary Institutions Annually - Survey

Kano — The Nigerian Educational Research and Development Centre (NERDC) has quoted a survey as establishing that of about two million students aged between 15 and 16 graduating from secondary schools annually, only 250,000 which constitute 12.5% are able to proceed to tertiary institutions.

The NERDC North - West Director Dr Olakunke Akinsola gave the indication at a one-day workshop in Kano, saying the centre was worried about the fate of the remaining 87.5% of students who did not even have the required skills needed by employers.

Dr. Akinsola said there was a need for an effective craft subject teaching especially to the girl-child, whether in school or out of school, that would make them employable.