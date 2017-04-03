South Africa: Irate Residents Vow to 'Deal With' Alleged Child Killer

"Let him come out, we will deal with him outside," angry Tafelsig residents warned after an alleged child rapist and killer began his bail application in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Randy Tango, 31, who is accused of kidnapping, raping and murdering 11-year-old Stacha Arends, was making his second appearance in court. He was being represented by a legal aid lawyer.

Following proceedings, a group of irate mothers warned that should bail be granted, they would deal with him.

"Ons betaal sommer jou bail sodat ons jou kan vrek maak [We'll pay for your bail just so that we can kill you]," one angry woman shouted as the group waited for Tango to be transported back to jail.

"Ons brand om vir jou te kry [We're burning to get you]."

Twenty police officers kept an eye on court proceedings, with dozens of people trying to force their way into the courtroom.

Dressed in a mismatched tracksuit, Tango did not once look at the angry court-goers who sat in the public gallery.

He was taken in for questioning hours after Stacha's body was found in a field behind the Swartklip Centre early last Tuesday morning.

Her disappearance was reported to police at 19:35 the night before.

She was last seen at a friend's house where she had been watching movies.

Tango lives two doors away from the Arends' home.

He was released on parole in October after serving time for car theft.

Bikers and a brass band took part in a procession in Matroosberg Crescent - where both the accused and the Arends' live - over the weekend, and on Sunday a cross was erected at the spot where Arends' body was found.

On Thursday, two people were arrested for public violence after chaos broke out when locals got wind that Tango was to visit the crime scene - his Wendy house in the back of his parents' semi-detached house - under police guard ahead of his first court appearance.

Teargas was dispersed and rubber bullets were fired by police as residents went on the rampage, burning tyres and hurling rocks at the Tango home.

The family was eventually taken to a place of safety after people threatened to burn down their house.

Stacha will be buried on Tuesday at the Orion Church International in Rocklands.

The case was postponed to May 3.

