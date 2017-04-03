Nigeria: Uniosun to Employ First-Class Graduands As Graduate Assistants

Osogbo — The Vice Chancellor of the Osun State University, Osogbo, Professor Labode Popoola has disclosed that the institution would employ the best among its first-class graduands as graduate assistants.

He said this during a press conference to herald the 6th convocation ceremony of the university, disclosing that out of 1,236 students passing out this year, 54 made first class.

The VC said that as a policy, the first-class graduands who might wish to take up a career in the university were normally given the chance to compete for limited available spaces. "Our first-class graduates can get jobs in the university as graduate assistants. Though, we might not be able to take all of them, we will take the very best among them."

He said that in all, "out of 1236 graduates, 54 made first class, 512 made second class upper division, 539 made second class lower division, 129 made third class while only two graduated with pass," and that out of the 54 first class graduates, the College of Agriculture produced 14, College of Humanities and Culture produced one, College of Health Sciences two, College of Law two, College of Management and Social Sciences 22 while the College of Science Engineering and Technology produced 13.