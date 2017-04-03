3 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Uniosun to Employ First-Class Graduands As Graduate Assistants

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hameed Oyegbade

Osogbo — The Vice Chancellor of the Osun State University, Osogbo, Professor Labode Popoola has disclosed that the institution would employ the best among its first-class graduands as graduate assistants.

He said this during a press conference to herald the 6th convocation ceremony of the university, disclosing that out of 1,236 students passing out this year, 54 made first class.

The VC said that as a policy, the first-class graduands who might wish to take up a career in the university were normally given the chance to compete for limited available spaces. "Our first-class graduates can get jobs in the university as graduate assistants. Though, we might not be able to take all of them, we will take the very best among them."

He said that in all, "out of 1236 graduates, 54 made first class, 512 made second class upper division, 539 made second class lower division, 129 made third class while only two graduated with pass," and that out of the 54 first class graduates, the College of Agriculture produced 14, College of Humanities and Culture produced one, College of Health Sciences two, College of Law two, College of Management and Social Sciences 22 while the College of Science Engineering and Technology produced 13.

Nigeria

Owners of Abandoned Ships to Forfeit Vessels After One Month

In a bid to ensure safe and secure shipping on the Nigerian territorial waters, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.