Nigeria: Commissioner, ENSUBEB Disagree Over Teachers' Unpaid Salary

Enugu — There Enugu State Commissioner of Education, Professor Uche Eze and the Enugu State Universal Basic Education Board (ENSUBEB) have disagreed over the payment or otherwise of teachers' salaries for December 2016 and March 2017.

While Prof. Eze said that the state government had paid all the primary school teachers' salaries in the state up to March 2017, the ENSUBEB said the teachers' March salaries were yet to be paid.

The teachers accused the commissioner of being "frugal with the truth of the matter," insisting that they were yet to receive their December 2016 and March 2017 salaries.

In a telephone interview with Daily Trust at the weekend, the commissioner had claimed that the state government had paid the teachers' salaries even for the month of March 2017.

Prof Eze said that the state government had the culture of paying salaries to all the workers, including teachers on or before the 26th day of every month, that it was not true that teachers were yet to be paid their December 2016 salary, stressing that except where the "teacher has a problem that should be sorted out, no teacher should complain of not having been paid December salary."

However, in a reaction, three female teachers at Idaw River Primary School, Achara Layout in Enugu South Local Government Area of the state said teachers in all the 17 local government areas of the state were yet to receive their December 2016 and March 2017 salaries.

"We were told that there was an omission of salary somewhere. We were told to do verification which we have done but up till now I'm speaking with you, we have not received the December 2016 salary which we know very well that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has directed should be paid," said the female teachers who pleaded anonymity.

However, chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Ozor Paul Nnaji said the union had not received from the teachers any complaint concerning unpaid salaries.

"We are yet to receive any complaint. There is a channel of sending complaints from different zones. We have not received such complaints," Ozor Nnaji told our reporter when he visited the NUT secretariat to get the union's reaction.

When our reporter visited the ENSUBEB, the Chairman, Chief Ikeje Asogwa was said to be in a meeting, but the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mrs Nkiru Onuorah said the teachers had not been paid their March 2017 salary, although she said the problem that caused the delay in payment of the December 2016 teachers' salary had been resolved.

"There was a problem but the whole thing has been resolved," Onuorah said, adding, "But they have not received the December 2016 salary. I have contacted the accounts section and they said that they are still expecting money for the payment of March salary.