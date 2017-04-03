3 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africans Yearning for Govt That Serves Interests of the People - Ramaphosa

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged South Africans to remain hopeful and support those who are trying to make South Africa great again.

In a clip on news website, Eyewitness News, Ramaphosa said South Africans should not be fearful of events that were taking place.

It appeared that Ramaphosa was referring to President Jacob Zuma's dramatic Cabinet reshuffle, which saw the axing of finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas.

Ramaphosa, along with other members of the top six, have openly criticised the manner in which Zuma handled last Friday morning's reshuffle.

He previously said he was very unhappy about the firing of Gordhan, and that when Zuma reshuffled his Cabinet with a predetermined list, he did not consult him.

'Interest of the people'

Ramaphosa described Gordhan's firing as "unacceptable".

Speaking at a fundraising event in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, which was closed to the media, Ramaphosa said: "The events taking place cannot make us afraid of the future that beckons. We have a great country and great people in this country, greatly talented people."

He said South Africans were yearning for leadership and "for a government that serves the interest of the people".

Ramaphosa said the events taking place around the country "were going to trigger that renewal that we all need".

"What you are required to do as citizens of this country is to support the efforts that are going to be made by those who want to make sure that our country lives up to the values of Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo.

"Be in support of those people who will be leading that charge, because a movement of great renewal is upon us and we should not let it go by."

He said that the moment to unite had arrived.

"Let us unite our movement and the country around one goal of making South Africa great.

"A goal of making South Africa corruption free, a goal of making a South Africa that we can all be proud of and getting rid of greedy people and corrupt people... "

Ramaphosa's spokesperson Ronnie Mamoepa referred all queries about the clip to the event organisers.

Source: News24

