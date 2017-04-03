2 April 2017

South Africa: Cocaine Worth R3.1 Million Confiscated At OR Tambo

Pretoria — Cocaine worth R3.1 million was found hidden inside electrical components at the OR Tambo International Airport mail centre this week, said the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

In a statement on Friday, the revenue service said the 11kg cocaine was discovered on Wednesday during a routine inspection at the mail centre.

"Officials searched a parcel destined for Norway from Gauteng. After passing it through the scanner, officials discovered a white powder concealed inside the 'surge protection device', which a drug test confirmed to be cocaine," said SARS.

The parcel was handed over to the SA Police Service for further investigation.

