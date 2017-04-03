South Africa: Police Continue to Monitor Tense Vuwani

Some businesses and government service delivery points in Vuwani have been shut down again as residents relaunch their protest against the Municipal Demarcation Board (MDB).

This is in response to the board's decision not to grant a review application by residents of Vuwani and neighbouring areas to be excluded from the Malamulele municipality.

The community submitted a review application after an inter-ministerial team appealed to leaders in Vuwani to suspend protests in July last year, and consider making an application instead.

However, a week ago, the MDB rejected the application - a move which angered residents.

Chief Mmbangiseni Masia said the community would no longer engage with government, as they felt that they had been betrayed.

In 2016, residents took to the streets for more than three months, protesting against a government decision to incorporate the area into LIM345, a municipality east of the township. More than 24 schools were torched during the violent protests.

On Sunday, police stopped a community gathering that was scheduled to find a way forward following last week's decision.

They also thwarted protesters' attempts to block roads with rubble and burning tyres.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said they would continue monitoring the area.

"There is nothing damaged or vandalised, but there were sporadic attempts and we managed to deal with them before they could make any move," said Ngoepe.

No arrests have been made.

Source: News24