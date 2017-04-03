3 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Zuma Appoints Three JSC Members

President Jacob Zuma has appointed Advocate Thandi Norman, Advocate Thabani Masuku and Sifiso Msomi to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

The appointments were made following a consultation process with political parties represented in Parliament, the Presidency said on Monday.

In March, the president announced his intention to designate three new members of the JSC.

They will fill vacancies left by members Dumisa Ntsebeza SC, Ishmael Semenya SC and Andiswa Ndoni.

The JSC assists in interviewing all candidates for judicial posts and makes recommendations for appointments to the president.

It also deals with all complaints brought against judges.

Norman was the first black woman to be admitted to the bar as a senior advocate in KwaZulu-Natal.

Msomi, of the Black Lawyers Association, earned his degrees from the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Masuku, the former head of Advocates for Transformation, was admitted as an advocate in 1999.

Source: News24

