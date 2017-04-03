Nigeria: Take Advantage of 2442 to Stop Unsolicited SMS, NCC Tells Subscribers

Again the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said the subscribers could stop unsolicited text messages if they send "STOP" to "2442".

This is part of the ongoing campaign to enlighten consumers on their rights to better services.

In declaring 2017 as the year of Nigerian Telecom Consumer recently, Executive Vice Chairman (EVC of NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, said the year of the Consumer would focus on two key areas viz improving the quality of service; protecting and educating the consumer.

The EVC also said that consumers should access the customer toll free line by dialing 622 to register their complaints if they did not get such complaints addressed by the Network operator.