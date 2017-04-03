3 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Take Advantage of 2442 to Stop Unsolicited SMS, NCC Tells Subscribers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Zakariyya Adaramola

Again the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said the subscribers could stop unsolicited text messages if they send "STOP" to "2442".

This is part of the ongoing campaign to enlighten consumers on their rights to better services.

In declaring 2017 as the year of Nigerian Telecom Consumer recently, Executive Vice Chairman (EVC of NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, said the year of the Consumer would focus on two key areas viz improving the quality of service; protecting and educating the consumer.

The EVC also said that consumers should access the customer toll free line by dialing 622 to register their complaints if they did not get such complaints addressed by the Network operator.

Nigeria

Owners of Abandoned Ships to Forfeit Vessels After One Month

In a bid to ensure safe and secure shipping on the Nigerian territorial waters, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.