3 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Ile-Ife Crisis - OPC Calls Decries 'One-Sided' Police Arrests

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Dele Ogunyemi

Ibadan — The Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), New Era has called for justice in the aftermath of the Ile-Ife crisis. It faulted the Police over what it tagged its 'one-sided' arrests over the matter.

In a press statement issued in Ibadan, Oyo State capital and signed by Adeshina Akinpelu, the group berated the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris Kpotum for labeling Yoruba indigenes arrested in connection with Ife crisis as criminals. "The statement credited to Ibrahim Idris Kpotum is very unfortunate and we as a Yoruba pressure group reject it in its entirety. Our people are not criminals and we demand that IGP withdraws such careless statement. This is simply an injustice to peace loving Yoruba people," it said, wondering why it was 'only Yoruba people' that were arrested.

"Up till now, the Inspector General of Police has not explained in details why it is only Yoruba people that are currently being held in Abuja in connection with a crisis involving two ethnic tribes in Ile-Ife. Is the IGP or government of Buhari telling us that the Hausas/Fulani are innocent of the crisis in Ile-Ife? This is nothing but an injustice to Yoruba people," the statement said.

Nigeria

Owners of Abandoned Ships to Forfeit Vessels After One Month

In a bid to ensure safe and secure shipping on the Nigerian territorial waters, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.