Nigeria: Ile-Ife Crisis - OPC Calls Decries 'One-Sided' Police Arrests

Ibadan — The Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), New Era has called for justice in the aftermath of the Ile-Ife crisis. It faulted the Police over what it tagged its 'one-sided' arrests over the matter.

In a press statement issued in Ibadan, Oyo State capital and signed by Adeshina Akinpelu, the group berated the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris Kpotum for labeling Yoruba indigenes arrested in connection with Ife crisis as criminals. "The statement credited to Ibrahim Idris Kpotum is very unfortunate and we as a Yoruba pressure group reject it in its entirety. Our people are not criminals and we demand that IGP withdraws such careless statement. This is simply an injustice to peace loving Yoruba people," it said, wondering why it was 'only Yoruba people' that were arrested.

"Up till now, the Inspector General of Police has not explained in details why it is only Yoruba people that are currently being held in Abuja in connection with a crisis involving two ethnic tribes in Ile-Ife. Is the IGP or government of Buhari telling us that the Hausas/Fulani are innocent of the crisis in Ile-Ife? This is nothing but an injustice to Yoruba people," the statement said.