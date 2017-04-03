Nigeria: Group Faults Bill to Raise Contract Mobilisation Fee

The Procurement Observation and Advocacy Initiate (PRADIN) has condemned a bill in the House of Representatives to amend the Public Procurement Act 2007.

PRADIN described the move as being against the "spirit of transparency and accountability."

An amendment to the act, the fourth attempt in the last 10 years, will see major changes, including increasing contracts mobilisation fee from 15 to 50%, removing the finance minister as chair of the Public Procurement Council, and including the national defence and security agencies in procurement processes.

PRADIN said mobilising contractors 50% fees in advance of execution of the project was a "clear way of encouraging corruption" and bleeding the economy of much-needed cash.

"It is on record that part of the major reason why projects are being abandoned in Nigeria and at the federal level is as a result of delayed payment by government, owing to non availability of funds to meet up her contractual obligations," Mohammed Attah, coordinator of PRADIN said at a briefing in Abuja.

"It is even more glaring that the Nigerian economy will not only suffer under this proposal, it will weaken our efforts to reduce financial flows," he said.