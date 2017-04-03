3 April 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: New Appointments for Judicial Service Commission

Pretoria — President Jacob Zuma has appointed three persons as members of the Judicial Service Commission, the Presidency announced on Monday.

The new members are advocate Thandi Norman, advocate Thabani Masuku and Sifiso Msomi.

The appointments were made in terms of section 178 (1)(J) read with section 178(3) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996, and after consulting with the leaders of parties represented in the National Assembly.

"President Zuma has congratulated the new members of the JSC and wishes them all of the best in the execution of their responsibilities."

