Tanzania: Simba Squander Chance to Go Top

Dar es Salaam — Simba squandered the opportunity to bounce back to the summit of the Mainland Premier League after crashing to a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Kagera Sugar at the Kaitaba Stadium yesterday.

The defeat, the fourth for Simba this season, means they remain second in the league table with 55 points from 25 outings, one point adrift of their archrivals Young Africans

Yanga roared to the top of the league on Saturday with a 1-0 win over Azam FC.

Simba went into yesterday's clash needing a win of any margin to bounce back to the summit of the league table.

But goals from Mbaraka Yusuph and Edward Christopher left the Msimbazi Reds puzzled.

Kagera scored a goal in each half to leapfrog Azam FC from the third place in the 16-team league.

Simba narrowed the deficit in the 61st minute through defender Mzamiru Yassin.

They pressed upfront relentlessly in the last 30 minutes, but were unable to turn into goals clear-cut chances they created.

In Ruvuma, relegation-haunted Majimaji capitalised on the home ground advantage to inflict a painful 4-1 defeat on Mwanza's Toto African at the Majimaji Stadium.

In yesterday's other, Morogoro's Mtibwa Sugar and hosts Tanzania Prisons battled to a barren draw in a closely-contested clash at the Sokoine Memorial Stadium in Mbeya,

African Lyon squeezed a slim but vital 1-0 win over Stand United in another league match at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Meanwhile, Tanzania's soccer standard will be subjected to yet another test today when the national Under-17 team, Serengeti Boys, take on Ghana in a friendly match today.

Ghana's youth team is among the most feared outfits in Africa.

Line-ups:-

Simba: Daniel Agyei, Mzamiru Yassin, Mohamed Hussein, Abdi Banda, Juuko Murshid, Jonas Mkude, Shiza Kichuya, James Kotei, Laudit Mavugo, Said Ndemla and Ibrahim Ajib.

Kagera: Juma Kaseja, Godfrey Taita, Mwaita Gereza, Juma Shemvuni, Mohamed Fakhi, George Kavila, Seleman Mangoma, Ame Ally, Edward Christopher, Mbaraka Yusuph and Japhet Makalai.