Tanzania: Dodoma Mayor in Trouble Over 'Misuse of Public Funds'charges

Dodoma — Fate of Dodoma Municipal Mayor Jafari Mwanyemba who is accused of misusing public funds will be known today when Regional Commissioner (RC) Jordan Rugimbana tables an investigation report.

Mr Rugimbana formed the probe team last week and gave it three days to unravel the allegations that Mr Mwanyemba dished out some 30m/- for personal use.

As the lapse of three days today, Mr Mwanyemba faces a hard time since the council meeting resolved since last week that should the RC fail to unveil the report they would block Mr Mwanyemba from entering his office and seize his car, among other decisions.

During the councilors meeting early last week, Dodoma Municipal Director Godwin Kunambi rejected calls for seizing the car- which was moved by the full council. Kunambi argues that seizing the car would undermine the investigation team, which has yet to come up with the truth behind the allegations.

He also argues that such decision would affect provision of services to the public and development activities because Mr Mwanyembe would still have to sign documents in the municipal council.

"Let's not interfere with activities of the municipality ... particularly those already under contracts... barring him from entering the office means even the agreed activities would also cease... we should let those activities continue as we are waiting for other procedures to be taken," he said.

However, he concurred with the council on the three day ultimatum - and even pledged to petition the RC (in writing) to present the report within that time.