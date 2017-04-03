Tanzania: Zanzibar Supports Tourism Promotion in the Gulf

Stone town/Zanzibar — As part of ongoing efforts to promote Zanzibar in the Gulf region, the Isles government has granted funds for the Arabian Travel Market exhibition in Dubai to be held later this month.

According to the Director of Marketing of Zanzibar Commission for Tourism, Dr Miraj Ussi, Zanzibar will be returning for the second time, though this time jointly with the Zanzibar Commission for Tourism (ZCT), Destination Zanzibar Company, Zanzibar Association of Tour Operators (ZATO), the ZanzibarAssociation of Tourism Investors (ZATI) and the Tanzania Tourist Board as Tanzania -land of Kilimanjaro, Zanzibar and the Serengeti.

With a public and private partnership at ATM 2017, visitors will enjoy both the Zanzibar and Safari products at the Tanzania pavilion in the Africa section, alongside business representatives from across Tanzania -- including tour operators and hoteliers, focusing on selling and promoting specific market areas such as luxury travel, adventure travel, safari holidays and family holidays.

With various attractions to explore, Zanzibar is a destination suitable for all types of visitors from families.

Coupled with diverse accommodation options including luxury boutique properties and villas, which are very suitable for the Gulf market and for visitors in search of the 'barefoot luxury' experience.

"To have a more strengthened destination marketing strategy, we need a stronger voice and an aligned vision, which we now have by joining forces with Zanzibar Association of Tour Operators, Zanzibar Association for Tourism Investors and Destination Zanzibar Company forming a Joint Marketing Committee," he said.