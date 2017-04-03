Tanzania: COBET Initiative Rallies Efforts to Boost Basic Education in Mara

Musoma — The government in Mara Region has directed facilitators of the Complementary Basic Education in Tanzania (COBET) programme to make the Mara "Out -of- School Children" project achieve its aim of reintegrating thousands of children aged seven and 17 into basic education system.

Acting Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS) Mr Method Bonaventura Mkoba issued the directive during graduation ceremony of the 432 COBET facilitators held at Buhare Community Training Institute in Musoma on Thursday.

"Make good use of the training you have got to bring the expected outcome. We are expecting that COBET will change the lives of children who are out school in our region ", Mr Mkoba who was the guest of honour during the event told the graduands.

The one-month training involved 432 trainee COBET facilitators drawn from four districts with 11,666 out of school children recently identified by the Mara Out-of- school children survey study . The study was conducted by Economic Social Research Foundation (ESRF) under the Mara Out of-school children project.

But the target of the project which is jointly implemented by Graca Machel Trust, Mara Alliance and the Regional Government is to reach 20,000 aged 7-17 who are out of school due to various reasons including poverty, child marriage and other bad traditions, thanks to those supporting the initiative.

The Acting RAS also urged directors of councils with children benefiting from the project to have a list of all children who have been enrolled to start COBET class popularly known as Memkwa in Kiswahili. He also instructed the government officials at ward and village levels to have similar list and ensure that the targeted children join COBET classes under the project as planned.

A press release issued by Graca Machel Trust during the graduation ceremony said the COBET facilitators would be deployed to more than 200 centres. "Deployment of the trainee COBET facilitators by the local governments 247 primary schools will see each new center being run by two COBET facilitators, one being trained teacher and the other a para-professional.

The graduates will spend the month of April preparing for the arrival on 1 May of the 11,666 out of school children recently identified by the Mara Out-of- school children survey study ", reads part of the press release.

The Mara regional officials thanked the former First Lady of Mozambique and South Africa Mrs Graca Machel who is also the founder of Graca Machel Trust for supporting the initiative. Recently, Ms Machel made a three-day working tour of Mara Region to see progress of the project where among other things she met beneficiary children at Nyamisisi primary school in Butiama District .

"On behalf of Mara Region we thank Mama Graca Machel for being touched with the out of school children problem and as government we promise to continue providing fully cooperation ", Mr Mkoba said.

Successfully implementation of the Mara Out-of school children project is imperative as it is also expected to revive COBET programme in the Lake Zone region where the founding father of the nation the late Mwalimu Julius Nyerere was born and brought up.

COBET is a "fast-track" special curriculum that delivers the existing primary education curriculum to children in flexible schooling times, childcentered approaches and participatory methodologies. This allows children who are behind in their schooling to catch up with others while they maintain their other livelihood activities.