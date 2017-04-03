3 April 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The Truth Can Never Be in Check Mate

The recent announcement by President Jacob Zuma of a Cabinet reshuffle was persistently justified on the premise of a so-called "intelligence report" that contained information on subversive plans against government, named Operation Check Mate. Beyond the wide-ranging responses, an important aspect remains to be addressed: Does an intelligence report equate with "the truth"? No - and even when suggesting facts, the facts merely apply to a specific truth among many. By.JASMINE OPPERMAN.

What constitutes the truth has been an eternal quest for many a great philosopher from Plato to Friedrich Nietzsche, Kant, Hegel and Marx. The answer remains elusive and the reasons still apply today. Nietzsche reference to what constitutes the truth is worth revisiting:

"Truth is a mobile army of metaphors, metonyms, anthropomorphisms, in short a sum of human relations which have been subjected to poetic and rhetorical intensification, translation and decoration."

People interaction with the world; culture, faith, life expectations and how they experience the world environment lead to filtration lenses through which events are perceived and interpreted, culminating in a self-defined truth. Some of these truths remain that of the individual whereas others are shared and with that the shared truth gives way to responses and...

