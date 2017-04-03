Tanzania: Zanzibar VP Calls People's Bigger Role in Industrialisation Drive

Dar es Salaam — The government yesterday urged Tanznians to establish small-scale processing industries in various sectors to boost the country's industrialization drive.

Launching the 2017 Uhuru Torch Race in Mpanda District, Katavi Region, Zanzibar Second Vice President Seif Ali Iddi said industrialisation required the participation of various players including ordinary wananchi.

"Industrial growth begins with wananchi's efforts to establish small-scale industries to inject value addition in agriculture, fisheries, mining, livestock, forestry and other sectors," he said.

Representing the President of Zanzibar, Dr Ali Mohamed Shein, VP Iddi said the government was implementing the five-year (2015-2020) strategy aimed at involving different sectors to ensure industrial production increased to counter over-importation.

He said the government planned to start value addition chain in industries expected in a bid to bring proportionality in economic development in urban and rural areas.

"The government will ensure the 15 per cent target of industrial contribution to the national economy is realized. Also, industrial goods should target regional and international markets," he said.

According to the Sacond VP, the government has establsihed good environment for starting and developing industries through Export Processing Zones and logistic centres for raw materials and industrial products.

Also, research institutions are being strengthened, capacity building enhanced for the development of small, medium and large industries so that efficiency of present industries is improved.

"In the 51 projects worth $497.92 million that have been endorsed, 53 per cent are owned by Tanzanians. The projects are expected to create 2,658 jobs," he said.

The Uhuru Race theme this year is: "Participate in industrial revolution to improve the country's economy; let us team up against corruption, narcotics, HIV/Aids and malaria."