Tanzania: Expect a Gold Medal At 2017 London Marathon, Says Simbu

Dar es Salaam — After stealing show at the 2017 Mumbai Marathon, Tanzania's long distance runner Alphonce Simbu has turned focus to the forthcoming London Marathon.

Simbu, who snatched a gold medal at the Mumbai race, is among star athletes from various countries across the world who are expected to battle it out for top honours at the London Marathon on April 23.

Triple Olympics track champion Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele, who is the second-fastest marathon runner in history, will be one of Simbu's main rivals at the London Marathon.

Bekele, widely regarded as the greatest distance runner of all time and world record holder over 10,000 and 5,000 metres, is among runners tipped to shine in London.

Also on the list is Kenyan Stanley Biwott, winner of the 2015 New York City Marathon. He will lead the Kenyan challenge in the absence of Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge, who will not seek a third consecutive London title.

But Simbu believes he has what it takes to become the first Tanzanian to win the London marathon.

"London Marathon is the greatest race in the world and I would like to win there. The field is always the best and victory means so much," the Tanzanian athlete told The Citizen over the weekend.

"I know what I need to do to win the race," Simbu, who has been undergoing intensive training in Arusha for two months now, added confidently.

On January 25, Simbu, fifth-placed at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, defied the odds to win the men's Marathon in Mumbai, India after clocking two hours, nine minutes and 32 seconds in the closely contested race.

In Mumbai, running his first marathon after the Rio Olympics in August 2016, the Arusha-based runner owed his victory to adequate preparations.

Bekele, who became the world's second fastest marathon runner of all time after winning the Berlin Marathon last year, was quoted as saying from Addis Ababa over the weekend that will be all out for a gold medal in London.

The Ethiopian is also the winner of a 10,000 metres Olympic gold medal at Athens 2004 and 5,000m and 10,000m gold at Beijing 2008.