3 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Over 50 Factory Workers Rushed to Hospital After Chemical Leak

More than 50 employees from a chemical factory in Germiston had to be rushed to hospital for respiratory problems on Monday morning after an alleged chemical leak.

ER24's Russel Meiring said they had found between 50 and 100 employees outside the factory.

The type of chemical and the source of the leak was unknown.

"The exact cause of this incident is not yet known, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations. The exact number of patients is not yet known, due to the number of services on scene," said Meiring.

The patients were treated for their injuries and then transferred to local hospitals for further treatment.

Source: News24

