Zimbabwe: Mangwiro Covets League Title Despite Dull Draw

TAURAI Mangwiro declared that this season is his chance to win the league's ultimate price despite watching his side play second fiddle in a scoreless Castle Lager Premier Soccer League stalemate (PSL) with Chapungu at Ascot Stadium in Gweru yesterday.

The result means the two teams collected their first points of the season on the first day.

Mangwiro is a well-respected coach locally, but has never won the league title and is confident his turn is nigh.

"I had to continue with coaching because I have some unfinished business with football. Remember I have never won the PSL title, but this season I feel I have a chance of winning it with Triangle, though it will not be easy.

"For this match it was a point gained away from home and I am happy with the progress so far," he said.

Chapungu coach Tendai Chikuni was also happy with his side's performance and their adapting to the new philosophy he has introduced.

"We played well though we missed a few chances that could have seen us winning this match.

"We introduced a new brand of football and the players are adapting positively. One thing that I can guarantee is that Chapungu will not be fighting relegation, but we will be fighting for trophies," said Chikuni.

The match was starved of genuine chances, especially in the opening stanza, but the hosts dominated possession without creating enough for their strikers to trouble the visitors.

The sugarcane growers' realistic chance came 10 minutes after the breather when captain Lameck Nhamo's powerful strike was tipped over the bar by an alert Roy Mazingi in goal for the host.

Waru Waru could have surged ahead after an hour, but Tinei Chitora was too casual with his tap, which was easily collected by Ronald Mudimu in goal for Triangle.

Chapungu thought they had won the match, but Brighton Mugoni's tap-in after being fed by Ricky Bota was adjudged to have been repelled before it crossed the line late in the match.

In Beitbridge, Rex Mpisa reports that Tsholotsho FC was denied what appeared to be a genuine goal in the first half in a controversial goalless draw against visiting Hwange FC at Dulivhadzimu yesterday.

Iziqolo ZeZhwane, who adopted Beitbridge as their new home, further missed a flurry of clear chances, with midfielder Bruno Madanhire being the chief culprit.

Goal-bound Thomas Chimenya was fouled by Hwange's Gerald Ndlovu and referee Arnold Ncube blew for a foul just as Nickson Gama nodded the ball into an empty net 22 minutes into the match.

The goal did not stand as the referee had already blown.

But the tide changed after Gama's rejected attempt, with Tsholotsho entertaining its newly-found paymasters with a beautiful passing game.

Hwange fashioned their first attempt early in the match.

However, the coal miners nearly snatched a goal in the 79th minute, but Marion Chang in goals for Tsholotsho had to be at his best to keep out a Shepard Gadzikwa header. Tsholotsho coach Farai Tawachira said lack of accuracy in front of goal was their Achilles' heel.

"We lacked precision, we could have won by a wide margin," he said.

Hwange coach Nation Dube, who looked in a hurry to leave, said his team played to instructions.

"We planned to defend and did just that and it paid for us," he said.

Two controversial incidences saw Tsholotsho officials try to frustrate Hwange by demanding payment for goal nets.

The game was also delayed by seven minutes when teams argued about who should leave the stadium last after warm up in what is suspected to be a juju warfare.

CHAPUNGU . . . . . . . . .(0)0

TRIANGLE UNITED . . . . . (0)0