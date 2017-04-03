3 April 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Kairuki Underlines Quality Graduates From Tanzania Public Service College

Tabora — The government has directed employers in the Public Sector to use the Tanzania Public Service College (TPSC) to improve their employees' working efficiency.

Speaking over the weekend during the 26th graduation of the TPSC held at Tabora Campus, the Minister of State in the President's Office (Public Service Management and Good Governance), Angellah Kairuki, said efficiency at work would get better if employees used the college facilities effectively.

"In my capacity as the minister responsible for public service management... along with my colleagues in government... would make sure that the college is empowered to cater to the current needs of empowering workers," she said.

She said the government would also ensure the college offers courses that are recognized by the country's education system in moves to ensure all graduates had the requisite qualifications to meet the job-market demands.

She assured the graduates that their certificate and diploma programmes were well-received within the market and at higher learning institutions within and outside the country. On his part, the TPSC's Chief Executive Officer, Dr Henry Mambo, said the college had been expanding as well as improving in term of performance and enrolment.

He noted that the college offers more that 20 courses in various disciplines in line with Public Services Management and that it has six branches: Dar es Salaam, Tabora, Mtwara, Singida, Tanga and Mbeya regions.

Some 4,487 students graduated from all five campuses.

