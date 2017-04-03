Sudan: President Al-Bashir - State Program for Coming Stage Will Witness Amendments to Cope With National Dialogue Outcome

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, pointed out the coming stage will witness drastic amendments coping with the national dialogue's outcome and its effects on the economic, political, legal and social amendments and on the structures and institutions through the expansion of peace all over Sudan and the development of the national dialogue's custom between the political and social forces on the progress of the national issues and boosting the Sudanese identity values and elevating them over the secondary affiliations, adopting citizenship as a basis for rights and duties, strengthening the defence and security capabilities for protecting the nation's sovereignty and security.

In his address at the opening sitting of the fifth session of the National Legislature Monday morning, President Al-Bashir said that the biggest challenge facing the economy in the coming stage is represented in the move for production, increasing the economic capabilities to cope with the structural development in the saving structure and investment that is resulting from the expected influxes of international investments and foreign aid in the field of rehabilitation and development following convocation of the Arab Donors Conference, scheduled by the end of the current year.

He said that more agricultural areas are expected to be exploited following the heightening of Rossaires Dam, establishment of Kenana and Rahad Canals, completion of Upper Atbara and Setet Dams and declaration of the food security initiative.

He indicated that all this steps necessitate building the administrative and human resources' capabilities in all fields as well as the re-structuring and enhancement of the civil service to cope with the economic and social developments and to lead the economic and social progress in an efficient manner.

The President of the Republic has referred to the achieved quality progress in the agricultural field through the vertical and horizontal expansion, provision of the required finance, the use of modern technology, the conservation of environment, protection of environment, increasing forests and focusing on the programs for combating poverty, drought and dissertation.

President Al-Bashir has affirmed the importance of securing the requirements for enhancing the living conditions and guaranteeing decent living for the citizens by adopting the required measures and policies for realizing economic stability, reducing the inflation rate, realizing stability of the national currency rates, securing the provision of food security, conducting regular reviewing of salaries and pension and the social benefits and providing employment opportunities for the youths and university graduates.