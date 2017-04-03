3 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Bahir Appreciates Role of Parliament in Lifting Sanction From Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has appreciated the great role played by the National Assembly for the lifting of the unfair sanctions imposed on Sudan.

Addressing the National Legislature in its fifth session Monday, President Al-Bashir has praised the initiative of the National Legislature for supporting the executive authority in confronting the major issues, a matter that affirms the great role of the National Assembly in solving the internal and external issues by the participation in the opinion and Shura with the citizen, besides the Assembly's its role in reviewing the progress of work in the major development projects.

He said that the past Legislature's session has achieved great success in different fields and witnessed enactment and amendment of legislations, correction of the policies, observation of the executive performance, the launching of initiatives and the adherence to the patriotic responsibility at an environment which is prevailed by the spirit of freedom and the national commitment.

He reiterated the keenness to boost the effective partnership with the Legislature in all the legislation and monitoring activities to guarantee implementation of the national accord government's programs, which relies on the national dialogue's outcome, by the approval of the legislations pertinent to the national dialogue.

Sudan

SPLM-N Freezes Peace Talks With Sudan Govt.

The Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) has decided to suspend the peace negotiations with the Sudanese… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.