Sudan: President Al-Bahir Appreciates Role of Parliament in Lifting Sanction From Sudan

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has appreciated the great role played by the National Assembly for the lifting of the unfair sanctions imposed on Sudan.

Addressing the National Legislature in its fifth session Monday, President Al-Bashir has praised the initiative of the National Legislature for supporting the executive authority in confronting the major issues, a matter that affirms the great role of the National Assembly in solving the internal and external issues by the participation in the opinion and Shura with the citizen, besides the Assembly's its role in reviewing the progress of work in the major development projects.

He said that the past Legislature's session has achieved great success in different fields and witnessed enactment and amendment of legislations, correction of the policies, observation of the executive performance, the launching of initiatives and the adherence to the patriotic responsibility at an environment which is prevailed by the spirit of freedom and the national commitment.

He reiterated the keenness to boost the effective partnership with the Legislature in all the legislation and monitoring activities to guarantee implementation of the national accord government's programs, which relies on the national dialogue's outcome, by the approval of the legislations pertinent to the national dialogue.