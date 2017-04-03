Sudan: President Al-Bashir - National Document Is Pledge Between People of Sudan and Pillar for Social Justice and Democracy

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, affirmed that the National Document serves as a pledge between all the people of Sudan and the major pillar for realizing social justice and democratic practicing, stressing the importance of commitment to the application of the National Document on ground that it is the essence of the National Accord government.

Addressing Monday the opening sitting of the fifth session of the National Legislature, President Al-Bashir pointed out that Sudan is a one homeland for the Sudanese people - sovereignty in it is for the people who practice it in accordance with the Constitution and the law, without prejudice to the equilibrium of the three government levels.

He affirmed that the power and jurisdiction of the government is derived from the people's sovereignty and will, indicating that rule in Sudan comes through free and regular elections and that the cultural and social diversity is considered a basis for national cohesion.

He said that the government has embarked since October 2016 in implementing the National Document by carrying out the constitutional amendment that paves the way for the application of the national and societal dialogue's outcome and to include the policies enshrined in the document in the general policies of the state, explaining that this work was conducted by a specialized committee which included leaders of the Executive and selected scholars and university lecturers.

President Al-Bashir pointed out that the general policies document will be a guide for the performance of the state in the coming period, besides the drawing up of an executive matrix for the national dialogue's outcome that defines the procedure due to be taken and the circles that are responsible for the implementation, adding that this document will be given to all the ministers in the national accord government for putting it into action.

He said that all the objectives and general policies included in the national dialogue's outcome will be absorbed the strategic plan of the state for the period 2017 - 2020, adding that the national dialogue outcome and goals were already absorbed in the general budget of the state for the year 2017.

President Al-Bashir pointed out that the 7+7 committee was expanded, by adding personalities of the political forces and the movements and national personalities to it, so as to be a higher coordinative committee to follow up the implementation of the national dialogue outcome.

Meanwhile, the President of the Republic has renewed call on all those rejecting the national dialogue to stick to wisdom and to join the consensus of the people of Sudan.