South Africa: Pretorius Scoops Top Highveld Lions Award

Proteas all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius won big at the Highveld Lions annual awards function at Sun City on Sunday.

The chairperson of the Highveld Lions, Dr Oupa Nkagisang, celebrated a growing professional franchise and marked the end of the 2016/17 season.

"The Highveld Lions are proud of the players that are not only coming through our pipeline but also going on to represent South Africa.

"Congratulations to all players for their contribution."

The Lions finished fifth in the One Day Cup and the Sunfoil Series log, and finished third for the 2016/17 T20 Challenge.

"This has not been our best of seasons but given that nine players made their franchise debut and having lost some of the most experienced professionals, it was to be expected," said Nkagisang.

"We are incredibly impressed with the growth shown by so many of our players this season.

"I am proud of the manner in which our players have kept joining the charge and especially of our national representatives, as well as Dwaine (Pretorius) and Bjorn (Fortuin)," said the chief executive officer, Greg Fredericks.

Lions winners included:

Bowler of the Year: Bjorn Fortuin

Batsman of the Year: Dwaine Pretorius

Players' Player of the Year: Dwaine Pretorius

Player of the Year: Dwaine Pretorius

Source: Sport24