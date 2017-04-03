3 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: We Must Defend the Constitution - Lekota

Hundreds of people have gathered in Church Square in Pretoria on Monday to protest against President Jacob Zuma's Cabinet reshuffle.

Among the protesters expected to march to the Union Buildings are former Cosatu leader Zwelinzima Vavi and Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota.

Along with Save SA and Corruption Watch, the protesters have urged South Africans to #OccupyTreasury in reaction to Zuma's axing of former finance minister Pravin Gordhan.

Lekota said that Zuma, in his Cabinet reshuffle, systematically fired ministers and deputies who were against him.

"Those who do not agree with his undermining of the Constitution are not wanted by him and he has eliminated most of those people who were capable of standing up to him," said Lekota.

"Now he makes decisions without taking the leadership of the ANC into account. That, I think, has begun to send a wake-up call to them that anybody who governs without regard for the Constitution is a danger to the people of SA because that's when you become a dictator," he said.

'VIPs are the ordinary people'

Lekota said the Constitution laid a very good foundation for South Africans that they have to sustain. He also said he was shocked that someone who had been to Robben Island and fought for an inclusive Constitution was now acting against it.

"We fought very hard to produce the Constitution we have, we must defend it with even more determination because it's there now. It gives us the right to protest, to say no and to say what is not right must be opposed," he said.

"We must put in government people we want there who will go there and understand that they are not in government to be VIPs, the VIPs are the ordinary people of our country who need education, proper healthcare and quality service delivered - those are the VIPs," he said.

Lekota said he was hoping more people would come out in the next few days to stand up against what President Zuma has done, and what the ANC has allowed him to do.

Source: News24

