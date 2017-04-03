South Africa: Two Guards in Critical Condition After Being Shot in Joburg Cash Heist

Two security guards sustained critical injuries during a shooting, apparently during a cash-in-transit heist in the Johannesburg CBD on Monday morning, paramedics said.

Paramedics and other emergency services arrived at the corner of Kruis and Fox streets around 11.30 and found the two guards lying near their cash van, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said.

They had sustained several gunshot wounds and were in a critical condition. Paramedics treated them on the scene before taking them to a nearby hospital. Gauteng police were not available to comment.More details to follow.

