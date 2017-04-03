3 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Two Guards in Critical Condition After Being Shot in Joburg Cash Heist

Tagged:

Related Topics

Two security guards sustained critical injuries during a shooting, apparently during a cash-in-transit heist in the Johannesburg CBD on Monday morning, paramedics said.

Paramedics and other emergency services arrived at the corner of Kruis and Fox streets around 11.30 and found the two guards lying near their cash van, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said.

They had sustained several gunshot wounds and were in a critical condition. Paramedics treated them on the scene before taking them to a nearby hospital. Gauteng police were not available to comment.More details to follow.

Source: News24

South Africa

ANC Integrity Commission Wants Zuma to Resign

A letter signed by ANC Integrity Commission Chair Andrew Mlangeni will be delivered to ANC Secretary General Gwede… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.