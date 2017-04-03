3 April 2017

South Africa: ANC Integrity Commission Wants Zuma to Resign

A letter signed by ANC Integrity Commission Chair Andrew Mlangeni will be delivered to ANC Secretary General Gwede Mantashe on Monday calling for an urgent meeting with the party's top officials. Mlangeni said the Integrity Commission is "deeply perturbed" by President Zuma's decision to reshuffle cabinet without consultation. Also, public statements from the SG and Treasurer General, Zweli Mkhize, distancing themselves from Zuma's conduct was unprecedented in the history of the movement. The IC intends to meet with President Zuma at the historic Liliesleaf farm on April 9 and ask him to step down. By MARIANNE THAMM.

The letter indicates Mlangeni communicated with Mantashe on Saturday asking for the urgent meeting.

The stalwart wrote: "We are also concerned about his [Zuma's] decision to remove Cde Pravin Gordhan as Minister of Finance and the impact that this decision will have on the stability of the South African economy. We do not accept the reasons given for this decision, namely, that Cde Pravin conspired with Western governments to destabilise the government or the economy."

Zuma had also, said the Integrity Commission, "disregarded the principle and tradition of collective leadership, both within the ANC and with our alliance partners" and that the President's...

