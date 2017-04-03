Cameroon: Fenassco a - Games Launched Under Banner of Integration

The 19th edition of the games was launched yesterday in Buea by the Minister of Secondary Education in the company of Sports Minister.

The 19th edition of the secondary school games christened Fenassco League A kicked off in a public ceremony yesterday in Buea presided by the Minister of Secondary Education, Jean Ernest Ngalle Bibehe. He was accompanied on the occasion by the Minister for Sports and Physical Education, Bidound Mpatt and a host of the other dignitaries form the South West Region. Speaking during the opening ceremony, the Minister of Secondary Education, Jean Ernest Masena Naglle Bibehe said the youths should use the games to promote the culture of peace and patriotism and shun all forms of discrimination. In line with the theme of the games this year which is "School games and the fight against moral decadence", Minister Ngalle Bibehe called on the youths to avoid indecent music and dresses, violence, drug abuse and other forms of juvenile delinquency. In conformity with the policy of providing role models for the youth, the matron of the games this year, Cameroon's double Olympic gold medalist, Françoise Mbango, called on the athletes to keep the dream alive as they are all future Lions and Lionesses. The protocol phase was followed by the Olympic sequence marked by the match past of the various delegations taking part in the games. The delegations matched past with messages such as "Youth, patriotism, solidarity and tolerance for a stable Cameroon", "Fenassco showcase of linguistic and multicultural diversity in Cameroon" and "No to extremism and terrorism", among others. Over 3,000 athletes and officials from the ten Regions of Cameroon will be competing in ten sports disciplines namely gymnastics, wrestling, judo, athletics, badminton, football, handball, volleyball, basketball and handisports in both the female and male categories. The competition ends on Saturday, April 8, 2017.