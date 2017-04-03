Cameroon: Senators Encourage Education, Agriculture

Some 1,500 athletes from elementary schools across the country begin competing for sport medals today. Read more »

Bokito (Mbam et Inoubou) - The Senators of the Centre Region made history in Bokito, Mbam and Inoubou Division on March 2, 2017 when they donated academic excellence prizes and certificates to students of all the Subdivisions of the Division, benches for some schools and farm inputs such as wheelbarrows, sprayers, cutlasses, piglets and animal feed to ten young farmers. The prizes were awarded to students who performed well in the 2016 session of the Baccaleaureat Examination and also those who excelled in competitive tests organized in technical education subjects, mathematics, French and English. Those who came first from each of the subdivisions in any of the subjects bagged home a cash prize of FCFA 60,000. Speaking on behalf of the lawmakers, Senator Jean Marie Mama said their presence in Bokito was in continuation of their tour to the ten Divisions of the Centre Region to commune with the people, support development efforts and explain to them bills voted in Parliament in previous sessions that subsequently become laws after their promulgation. It was for this reason that three Senators gave talks on law on the Penal Code, 2017 Finance law and the law regulating arms. The highly animated event at the Bokito Grand stand was witnessed by the Senior Divisional Officer of Mbam and Inoubou, Tchoffo Saa Maurice, mayors of the Division, the leader of the Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) Central Committee Permanent Delegation to Mbam and Inoubou, James Onobiono and a host of education officials. The SDO on behalf of the population thanked the Senators for their encouragement to education, agriculture and presentations intended to teach the population on how to live.

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.