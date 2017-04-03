Cameroon: Fenasco B Games - Bamenda Kick Starts Competition

The 19th edition of the games was launched yesterday in Buea by the Minister of Secondary Education in the company of… Read more »

The 12th edition of the National School Games (FENASCO League B) starts in earnest in metropolitan Bamenda today. It is on record at the local secretariat of the games in Bamenda that each delegation features about 147 athletes and officials with 12-13 as the age bracket for athletes. The Regional Delegate for Basic Education, Wilfred Wambeng told Cameroon Tribune that the games have been scheduled to run from the 3rd -6th of April 2017. Playgrounds to handle competitions include infrastructure at GTHS Bamenda, GBPS Mulang, CENAJES Bamenda, etc. Athletes and officials who arrived in Bamenda over the weekend are lodged in the neigbourhoods of GMI and GBPS Mulang. The games will feature disciplines like football, volleyball, basketball, table tennis, gymnastics, judo badminton, etc. The host, North West Region, qualified their athletes for the event during a regional final at GTHS Bamenda last Friday March 31, 2017. Ahead of the event, North West Governor, Adolfe Lele Lafrique was on the field to size up sports infrastructure and lodging outfits selected to ensure hitch-free games. The state of preparedness was his concern. The launching event today has been scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. The games giant plate will be handed over to the Government Delegate, Bamenda City Council before the entry and presentation of the game's flag, the Olympic torch and the lighting of the Olympic flame. The Games' Supervisor and an athlete are expected to take the oath of the games committing fair play during competitions.

