Africa: Westerink Appointed Philips Africa CEO

Johannesburg — PHILIPS Africa, the health technology company, has announced the appointment of Jasper Westerink as Chief Executive Officer. He joins from his posting in Indonesia where he was the Managing Director of Philips Personal Health. "I'm very proud to be appointed as CEO Philips Africa," says Westerink. "My priorities, in a region facing ongoing challenges, are to continue to identify growth opportunities and boost Philips' commitment to develop sustainable solutions for our African customers and consumers." Westerink says building and maintaining strong relations with government and business groups is essential. Philips has a long history and presence in Africa of over a century. "Through our emphasis on improving people's lives and our strong focus on providing relevant and sustainable solutions, we are convinced that we are well-positioned to further grow our presence across the African continent."

Jasper Westerink has been with Philips since 2001 and brings with him a wealth of experience and international business expertise having worked in key leadership positions across Europe, Africa and Asia Pacific. - CAJ News