3 April 2017

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Africa: Westerink Appointed Philips Africa CEO

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mthulisi Sibanda

Johannesburg — PHILIPS Africa, the health technology company, has announced the appointment of Jasper Westerink as Chief Executive Officer. He joins from his posting in Indonesia where he was the Managing Director of Philips Personal Health. "I'm very proud to be appointed as CEO Philips Africa," says Westerink. "My priorities, in a region facing ongoing challenges, are to continue to identify growth opportunities and boost Philips' commitment to develop sustainable solutions for our African customers and consumers." Westerink says building and maintaining strong relations with government and business groups is essential. Philips has a long history and presence in Africa of over a century. "Through our emphasis on improving people's lives and our strong focus on providing relevant and sustainable solutions, we are convinced that we are well-positioned to further grow our presence across the African continent."

Jasper Westerink has been with Philips since 2001 and brings with him a wealth of experience and international business expertise having worked in key leadership positions across Europe, Africa and Asia Pacific. - CAJ News

Africa

IAAF System Hacked, Athletes' Medical Records Exposed

The world of athletics woke up on Monday to shocking news of a cyber-attack on International Association of Athletics… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.