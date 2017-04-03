3 April 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: State Department's Unwarranted Act

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

On March 30th last week, the US State Department announced another inexplicable and unwarranted act against Eritrea.

The pattern is sadly the same. Fallacious reports are first floated and illicit measures subsequently announced by the same architects who act as the plaintiff, prosecutor and judge.

Misguided policies that emanate from this malicious standpoint have failed in the past. But instead of redressing them, certain officials in the State Department seem intent on dwelling in these acts through unremitting disinformation and blackmail.

The apparent objective is to give a "new lease of life" to the illicit US/ "UNSC" sanctions that are widely seen as utterly unjustified and scheduled for review this month.

This unconstructive approach is bereft of law and legality. Nor will it advance the interests of the US and the region.

Ministry of Information

Asmara

3 April 2017

Eritrea

Gash Bark Assembly Holds Regular Meeting

The Gash Barka Assembly has conducted its 16th regular meeting on 30 March in Barentu. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.