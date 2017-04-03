Nigeria: Traders Delighted As Garki Market Reopens

Traders at the Garki International Market have expressed delight over the reopening of the market after an agreement was reached with the market managers.

The chairman of the market's traders association, Mr. Chibuzor Anukam, who spoke on behalf of the traders said the market was reopened last Thursday and business activities have long commenced.

He said the traders have agreed to work with the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) in ensuring that only defaulters were disconnected.

"We are happy that the market was reopened and it is just to take the necessary steps so that what happened the other time will not happen again. It is just the issue of light and we are going to help AEDC so that they can disconnect only those who owe bills," he said.

The General Manager of Urban Shelter Facility Management Company, Hamisu Jumare, said the market was reopened after series of meetings with stakeholders.

He said the management regretted the inconvenience the closure caused shop owners, adding that necessary steps had been taken to forestall future occurrence.

"The market was reopened after an agreement was reached by the operators that there will be no vandalism and they will be law abiding and provide guarantors," he said.

It will be recalled that the market was closed early last week after traders clashed among themselves over disconnection of electricity at some shops.