Nigeria: Lagos PDP Asks Fashola to Clarify State's Debt Burden During His Administration

The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has given the former governor of the state, Mr. Babatunde Fashola seven days ultimatum to confirm or debunk the allegation that his administration left huge debt burden 2015 when he left office in 2015.

The party made the call following a statement last week by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu that Governor Akinwunmi Ambode inherited huge debt burden, which has hindered him from embarking on more development projects.

In a statement yesterday, PDP's Publicity Secretary, Mr. Taofik Gani said Fashola must respond to the allegation. He also urged members of the State House of Assembly to immediately constitute a committee to probe the issue in the interest of taxpayers.

The PDP said Fashola, who is the Minister of Works, Housing and Power, "Should also go further to disclose the actual amount of Lagos' debts profile as at the time he vacated office and tender to Lagosians the debt profile he inherited from Tinubu's administration in 2007."

According to the party: "The lawmakers must debate this disclosure in the interest of tax paying people and they should immediately constitute a committee to look into this and demand that Ambode furnish it with facts and figures to confirm or debunk the allegation. The governor must make a declaration of the debt burden he inherited from the past administration.

"It is expedient at this time to speak on behalf of the people that the immediate past governor, Fashola, must answer to this indictment of his administration."His silence, since this assertion by Tinubu has indeed vindicated us, as we had persistently maintained that Fashola's government was extortionate and propagandist. Despite realising average of N23 billion monthly as internally generated revenue, local and foreign loans, domestic and international donations, his assumed achievements in security, beatification, schools renovation, roads and others were actually the efforts of individuals, cooperate bodies, the Federal Government, concessionaires and international organisations."