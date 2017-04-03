2 April 2017

Nigeria: FAO Trains Farmers On New Technology for Rice Farming

By Joke Falaju

Abuja — The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has trained no fewer than 300 farmers on new rice farming technology in an effort to boost rice production in the country.

The exercise, implemented in partnership with Côte d'Ivoire-based Africa Rice Centre (AfricaRice), involved strengthening the capacities of community-based rice farmers and rice seed producers for production of quality rice seed of improved variety. The trainees include youths and women

A press release made available to journalists in Abuja noted that seed mixtures and lack of good quality rice seeds are common phenomena and major constraints to rice production in the country, adding that the quality of breeder seed is poor and the quantity available is inadequate to support foundation and certified seed production.

FAO Deputy Representative to Nigeria, Nourou Macki noted that the focus of the programme was to train seed producers in rice seed and paddy production technology, produce and distribute training manuals on rice seed production technology, as well as set up demonstration plots to showcase seed production technologies, including land preparation.

