Nigeria: Ogun Advocates Exploitation of Bamboo Tree for Economic Growth

Abeokuta — For rapid socio-economic development of the country, the Ogun State government has advocated increase planting and exploitation of bamboo for building, furniture and exportation purposes.

The State Commissioner for Forestry, Kolawole Lawal said this while speaking with journalists after a meeting with the delegate of World Bamboo Organisation (WBO) who visited the state, envisaged increased demand for the product. He pointed out that Bamboo was gaining more acceptability all over the world coupled with the fact that the product is already going to extinction.

According to him, Ogun State as one of the few states naturally endowed with bamboo trees would ensure proper exploration and cultivation towards generating more employment opportunities for wealth creation and the growth of the economy.

"Bamboo is becoming an emerging market; the demand for bamboo has sharply increased with limited supply. Ogun State is one of the few naturally blessed with bamboo, we can supply the world if properly managed and even create more jobs for our youth", he said.

Lawal disclosed that the State government would consider partnering with the organisation in the area of training, research and networking in order to secure a ready-made market for the product outside the country.

In his remarks, the leader of the delegate, Mr. Jan Luc appreciated the State government for its efforts at developing its forest reserves and expressed the readiness of the organisation to support the government in promoting bamboo plantation and utilisation.

In the meantime, the Ogun state government has ordered all companies operating in the State to put in place adequate safety mechanisms to safeguard lives and property within their premises or risk being close down.

The Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Olamilekan Adegbite, stated this while declaring open a training workshop on Fire Prevention, Disaster/Emergency Management and Control organised by the Department of Fire and Safety in Abeokuta.

Adegbite warned that erring companies, especially those with expired fire extinguishers would be penalised, adding that arrangements have been concluded by the State Fire Service to start on the spot inspection of companies, factories and small scale businesses premises to ascertain their level of compliance.

He also warned that those without industrial fire alarm would also be sanctioned."We all know that fire, in spite of its usefulness is very dangerous, if not properly monitored and handled. Therefore it is very necessary to stem this trend by way of educating our people on fire management and its attendant danger. This is why government will not leave any stone unturned at ensuring that our people are safe at work places", he stated.

The Commissioner said government was on the verge of employing additional 100 fire service men to further enhance efficiency of the outfit in responding to emergency, especially fire outbreak in the State.