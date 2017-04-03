3 April 2017

Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Egypt: Trump to Meet With Egyptian Leader

Tagged:

Related Topics

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi Monday at the White House. It is the Egyptian leader's first official visit to the White House.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama froze aid to Cairo after Egypt's military, led by then General Sissi, overthrew Egypt's first democratically elected president, Mohammed Morsi, in 2013. Sissi was elected to the presidency a year later.

Obama did not invite Sissi to the White House and was critical of the military regime's crackdown on the Muslim Brotherhood, which Morsi represented as president. Sissi regards the Brotherhood as a terrorist group.

Monday's Oval Office meeting is being keenly watched in Cairo where there is intense curiosity about Trump's intentions toward Egypt and the greater Muslim world following Trump's ban on citizens from six Muslim majority countries.

The meeting, however, is not the first time the two leaders have met. The two are reported to have gotten along well when candidate Trump met the Egyptian leader in September on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Sissi is the first of three heads of state who will be visiting Trump this week. On Wednesday, Jordan's King Abdullah will be a guest in the Oval Office. The following day, Trump will fly to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida for two days of talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Egypt

Cooperation On the Nile - Cornerstone of Win-Win Approach

Ethiopia is constructing one of the biggest dams in the world over the Nile, a major north-flowing river. The Nile's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.