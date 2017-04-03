3 April 2017

South Africa: Alleged Chief Justice Office Burglar Gets Bail

The alleged mastermind behind the break-in at the Office of the Chief Justice, Nkosinathi Msimango, was granted R5 000 bail on Monday.

Randburg Magistrate Lobogang Leshaba found Msimango was not a flight risk. She said Msimango lived at home with his mother in Mamelodi, ran a taxi business and had a fiancée who was caring for his 7-month-old baby.

The State opposed bail because it feared he would interfere with witnesses and flee his home. It argued that his release was not in the public interest, given the seriousness of the matter.

The matter was postponed to May 17 for further investigation.

Msimango, 34, handed himself to police on March 24, after police said he had information that could lead to the recovery of 15 computers that were stolen from the office, in Midrand, during the early hours of Saturday, March 18.

The computers contained sensitive information about the country's judges.

Charges

His brother Given Msimango, 20, and cousin Bigboy Yose, 37, who were also arrested in connection with the robbery, were granted R1 000 bail each by the Mamelodi Magistrate's Court last week on Thursday.

Msimango faces two counts of possessing an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, and Yose four counts for contravening the Identification Act because he was found with forged identity documents.

The court found there was no evidence at present linking the two men to the burglary.

Msimango's attorney, Sammy Mahlangu, said he was happy his client got bail.

"I knew that he'd get bail. What they placed before the court did not prove that he was a flight risk. The burden was on them to prove to the court that he should not be granted bail," he said outside court.

Leshaba declined let the media see the charge sheet.

