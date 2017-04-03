analysis

The battle lines ahead of an ANC Top Six meeting on Monday have been drawn. Speaking at the fundraising dinner for the Aryan Benevolent home on Saturday, Deputy President of the ANC and the country, Cyril Ramaphosa in a veiled reference to President Jacob Zuma's cabinet reshuffle and the reasons behind it, called on South Africans to support those trying to get rid of "greedy people, corrupt people within our land". By JILLIAN GREEN.

Here's what he said in his own words:

"I want to end by saying, let us remain hopeful as South Africans. The events that are unfolding now are not events that should make us scared. They are not events that should make us afraid of the future that beckons.

We have a great country and we have great people in this country ... A greatly talented people and our people yes, are yearning, yes, for leadership. They are also yearning for a government that is going to serve the interests of the people.

What is happening now is a process that is going to trigger that renewal ... that renewal that we all need. What you are required to do as citizens of this country is...