South Africa: Woman Dies After Being Set On Fire in West Rand

A woman who was set on fire along with her male companion in Tshepisong, West Rand, on Saturday has died in hospital.

Police spokesperson Constable Lucky Matome said the man is still in critical condition.

Matome said the two were walking home in the early hours of Saturday morning when a minibus taxi knocked down the male pedestrian and drove off. The driver was allegedly brought back to the scene by community members who witnessed the incident, said Matome. He said an argument ensued between the driver and the friends of the victim.

He then promised to rush the injured pedestrian to the nearest hospital. But the taxi driver allegedly drove the injured man and his companion to a different location. Both were set alight.

Matome said it is alleged that the woman was also sexually assaulted. She died around 11:00 on Sunday.

A case of attempted murder and reckless and negligent driving has been opened with the police. A case of murder will also be opened following the death.

No arrests have been made so far. Police are investigating.

Source: News24