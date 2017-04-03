South Africa: Man Questioned After Richmond Deputy Mayor Killing

Police have taken a 36-year-old man in for questioning following the killing of Richmond Local Municipality Deputy Mayor Thandazile Phoswa, police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said on Monday.

Gwala did not say if the man was known to Phoswa or not.

Phoswa was killed in a shooting on Sunday night. She was found with a gunshot wound to the head in her house in Ndaleni.

Gwala earlier said the circumstances surrounding her death were being investigated.

Phoswa's death comes a month after Richmond's municipal manager' S'bu Sithole' was gunned down in an apparent hit.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal sent condolences to the Phoswa family and said the party was pleased that authorities were questioning the man.

The party called for calm from the community asking them to "place their hope and faith in the hands of the law enforcement agencies".

The ANC said the community should "remain vigilant against thugs who want to set our province back to the terrible times before our democratic dispensation".

"The ANC calls on the community of Richmond to work even closer with the law enforcement agencies in addressing the current situation."

Since 2011, there have been more than 80 politically-related killings in the province.

Victims include party members, councillors and councillor candidates.

Premier Willies Mchunu established the Moerane Commission, chaired by advocate Marumo Moerane, to investigate political killings in the province from 2011 to the present.

