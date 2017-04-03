3 April 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Six Suspects Due in Court in Connection With Drugs

Potchefstroom — On Tuesday, 4 April 2017, six suspects between the ages of 19 and 40 are expected to appear in the Potchefstroom Magistrates' Court in connection with the charges of Possession of suspected illegal substances.

According to information received the suspects were arrested during a high density operation that was conducted by Crime intelligence, K9 Unit, Tactical Response Team (TRT) Unit and Public Order Police around Potchefstroom on Thursday. It is alleged that police co ducted a search in a suspicious block at a certain flat and discovered meth, crystal meth, cat, mandrax and dagga worth R522 186.00. It is further stated that police recovered an undisclosed amount of cash hidden inside the flat. The six suspects were arrested appeared in court Friday, 31 march 2017, their case was postponed until Tuesday, 4 April 2017 for formal bail application.

The Provincial Commissioner of North West, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane congratulated the Units who worked together in making sure that the suspects were arrested. Lieutenant General Motswenyane said this proves the dedication of police going to do anything in their power to uproot criminal activities in the province.

