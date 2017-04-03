3 April 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Taxi Driver and His Three Accomplices to Spend Double Life Imprisonment for Murder

On 31 March 2017, the Durban High Court sentenced Vusumuzi Myaka (44) who was the taxi driver and his accomplices, Mabulala Fano Dlamini (43), Bhuhle Mkhize (29) and Hlalo Shangase (27) to double life terms imprisonment each for two counts of murder and kidnapping. They were further sentenced to five years each on two counts of kidnapping.

On 6 October 2015, Myaka parked his Toyota Quantum at KwaDabeka taxi rank and left his cellphone inside the vehicle in the charger. When he returned he noticed that his cellphone was missing. He made enquiries from the people in the vicinity and mobilised his three accomplices. They proceeded to a house at Zazi Road, KwaDabeka where Sbahle Ntanzi (25) and Holizwe Sindane (29) were kidnapped by the accused. They kidnapped the victims and took them to the M19 towards Reservoir Hills where they were stabbed and fatally shot. On the following day, the body of Sbahle Ntanzi was found on the M19 highway and a case of murder was opened at Sydenham police station, while the body of Holizwe Sindane has not yet been found.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa praised the members for securing such sentences at court. "This sentence proves that the KwaDabeka detectives thoroughly investigated the case and presented a well investigated docket to court for prosecution," he said.

